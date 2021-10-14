Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why we must address the colonial dimension of climate migration

By Maggie Quirt, Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, York University, Canada
While climate migration may be on the rise in Canada, it has been disproportionately impacting Indigenous people and communities for years.


