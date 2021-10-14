Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Minister’s Denial of Police Abuses Against Migrants Flies in the Face of the Facts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gerald Darmanin addresses police about their work in the area of irregular immigration on October 9, 2021 near Calais, France. © 2021 Louis Witter/Le Pictorium/Cover Images/AP Images Two days after Human Rights Watch, on October 7, published a report documenting the degrading treatment of migrants in and around Calais by French authorities, Gérald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, while  visiting the Dunkirk region, publicly rebuffed the report’s findings as "patently lies". “Not a single policeman or gendarme on the coast has been prosecuted”, he claimed, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


