Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden Should Press China to Release Swedish Book Publisher

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters stick photos of Gui Minhai, left, and other missing booksellers outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong on January 3, 2016. © 2016 Vincent Yu/AP Images This week marks the sixth anniversary since Chinese authorities abducted Gui Minhai, a Swedish book publisher, from his home in Thailand in 2015. After enduring a forced confession on state media and a sham trial, Gui was briefly freed in 2017, before being rearrested. In 2020, a court handed down a 10-year sentence on questionable charges, and the authorities have provided…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ French Minister’s Denial of Police Abuses Against Migrants Flies in the Face of the Facts
~ The plastic recycling system is broken – here's how we can fix it
~ More 'disease' than 'Dracula' – how the vampire myth was born
~ E-cigarettes get FDA approval: 5 essential reads on the harms and benefits of vaping
~ What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda
~ The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity
~ Workers feel most valued when their managers trust them
~ Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution
~ Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug – but not for COVID-19
~ Most businesses have already been hit by extreme weather, but still aren't preparing for future climate disruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter