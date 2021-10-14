Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution
By Benjamin Attia, Non-Resident Fellow, Payne Institute for Public Policy, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Major international donors, including the US, China and UK, are pledging to stop funding fossil fuel projects overseas, but they aren’t making the equivalent cuts at home.
- Thursday, October 14, 2021