Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

By Benjamin Attia, Non-Resident Fellow, Payne Institute for Public Policy, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Share this article
Major international donors, including the US, China and UK, are pledging to stop funding fossil fuel projects overseas, but they aren’t making the equivalent cuts at home.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French Minister’s Denial of Police Abuses Against Migrants Flies in the Face of the Facts
~ Sweden Should Press China to Release Swedish Book Publisher
~ The plastic recycling system is broken – here's how we can fix it
~ More 'disease' than 'Dracula' – how the vampire myth was born
~ E-cigarettes get FDA approval: 5 essential reads on the harms and benefits of vaping
~ What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda
~ The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity
~ Workers feel most valued when their managers trust them
~ Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug – but not for COVID-19
~ Most businesses have already been hit by extreme weather, but still aren't preparing for future climate disruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter