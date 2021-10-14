Tolerance.ca
Most businesses have already been hit by extreme weather, but still aren't preparing for future climate disruption

By Declan Conway, Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Suraje Dessai, Professor of Climate Change Adaptation, University of Leeds
Watching news reports of severe flooding in Europe, of devastating wildfires in the US, of melting ice caps at the poles, very few people now would deny that our climate is changing. The UK’s Environment Agency has just warned in a new report that the country is not ready for climate disruption and that it must “adapt or die”. And while it’s clear that global leaders must work together to reduce greenhouse emissions, what’s not yet apparent to…


