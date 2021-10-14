Tolerance.ca
Pasha 127: Allergies vs rooibos: can this South African plant help sufferers?

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Nasal allergy is a common problem in South Africa. It is estimated that 20% to 30% of adults in South Africa suffer with allergic rhinitis or hay fever. House dust mites and tree pollen are the most common reasons for this. Often, people have to rely on allergy medication to deal with the problem.

But new research is under way to see if a plant…


