Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending malaria in Africa needs to focus on poverty: quick fixes won't cut it

By Silas Majambere, Director of Scientific Operations at the Pan-African Mosquito Control Association and Associate Professor of Medical Entomology, Université des sciences, des techniques et des technologies de Bamako
Globally more than 400,000 people die of malaria annually. Africa carries a disproportionate burden of the disease. In 2019, 94% of deaths and cases were recorded in the region.

History shows that two centuries ago, malaria was ravaging some countries in Europe at rates similar to those being experienced in Africa…


© The Conversation -


