Human Rights Observatory

New research highlights how people with disability in South Sulawesi survived the pandemic

By Sudirman Nasir, Senior lecturer and researcher at the Faculty of Public Health, Universitas Hasanuddin
Becky Batagol, Associate Professor of Law, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Claire Spivakovsky, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Muhammad JUNAID, Dr/Periset dan pengajar, Universitas Hasanuddin
Raffaella Cresciani, PhD Candidate in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Our latest research shows that women and men with a disability in South Sulawesi use dynamic and creative strategies to help overcome inequalities during the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


