Human Rights Observatory

Why Sydney's COVID numbers didn't get as bad as the modelling suggested

By Jamie Triccas, Professor of Medical Microbiology, School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Megan Steain, Lecturer, School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Modelling suggested Sydney would open up when NSW had around 1,900 new daily cases. Last Monday, it eased restrictions with just 496 new cases.


