Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Le règne de deux décennies de Bouteflika hanteront les Algériens pendant de nombreuses années

By Yahia H. Zoubir, Visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and Senior Professor of International Studies and Director of Research in Geopolitics, Kedge Business School
Share this article
Les deux décennies de règne de Bouteflika ont été les plus dévastatrices que l'Algérie ait connues depuis son indépendance vis-à-vis de la France.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ “Le Système B” – RSF’s shock documentary about Vincent Bolloré’s media
~ Kuwait: Quash Conviction Against Transgender Woman
~ Iran's allies lose Iraqi legislative elections
~ What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?
~ Why hasn't my parcel arrived yet? Delivery and supply chain problems are multiplying – and yes, it'll probably affect Christmas
~ Squid Game and the 'untranslatable': the debate around subtitles explained
~ The Philippines is set for a fiery election, even without any Dutertes (at least for now)
~ Microcredentials: what are they, and will they really revolutionise education and improve job prospects?
~ Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions
~ As Australia Reopens, Vaccine Equity Should Be a Priority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter