Human Rights Observatory

“Le Système B” – RSF’s shock documentary about Vincent Bolloré’s media

By paulinea
NewsFrench billionaire businessman Vincent Bolloré keeps on extending his media empire by ruthless means. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has made a short documentary, entitled Le Système B, about the methods he uses to control what his own and other media outlets report. In this press release, RSF offers recommendations on how to prevent him from continuing to bully and intimidate journalists.A 15 minutes French-language video produced by RSF and posted on social media today (14 October), Le Système B consists of e


© Reporters without borders -


