Kuwait: Quash Conviction Against Transgender Woman

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maha al-Mutairi, a 40-year-old Kuwaiti transgender woman.    © 2021 Maha al-Mutairi. A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a transgender woman to prison for “imitating the opposite sex” online, Human Rights Watch said today. Such laws violate the rights to free expression, privacy, and nondiscrimination under Kuwait’s constitution and international law. The authorities should immediately release her and quash the conviction. The court on October 3, 2021, sentenced Maha al-Mutairi, 40, to two years in prison and a fine of 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars (USD 3,315) for “misusing phone…


© Human Rights Watch


