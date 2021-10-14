Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Philippines is set for a fiery election, even without any Dutertes (at least for now)

By Cleve V. Arguelles, PhD Candidate, Department of Political & Social Change, Australian National University
Share this article
The stakes are high for the Philippines ahead of next year’s election. Will the country choose a reformer, or will democracy erode even further?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kuwait: Quash Conviction Against Transgender Woman
~ Iran's allies lose Iraqi legislative elections
~ Microcredentials: what are they, and will they really revolutionise education and improve job prospects?
~ Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions
~ As Australia Reopens, Vaccine Equity Should Be a Priority
~ Lyme carditis: Things can get complicated when Lyme disease affects heart function
~ High Court lends weight to academic freedom despite Peter Ridd losing appeal against dismissal
~ Global Voices seeks researchers to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects
~ 5 ways parents can help children adjust to being at school after months in lockdown
~ The queer subtext of Superman comics has long been suppressed. Here's to the original justice defender coming out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter