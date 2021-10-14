Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microcredentials: what are they, and will they really revolutionise education and improve job prospects?

By Renee Desmarchelier, Director (Microcredential Unit), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
In June 2020, then education minister Dan Tehan together with employment minister Michaelia Cash, announced A$4.3 million for a microcredential “marketplace”. This would, they said, provide a nationally consistent platform to compare course outcomes, duration, mode of delivery and credit value.

The announcement came when universities were losing money from COVID border closures that locked out international students. It showed the importance the federal government placed on funding…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kuwait: Quash Conviction Against Transgender Woman
~ Iran's allies lose Iraqi legislative elections
~ The Philippines is set for a fiery election, even without any Dutertes (at least for now)
~ Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions
~ As Australia Reopens, Vaccine Equity Should Be a Priority
~ Lyme carditis: Things can get complicated when Lyme disease affects heart function
~ High Court lends weight to academic freedom despite Peter Ridd losing appeal against dismissal
~ Global Voices seeks researchers to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects
~ 5 ways parents can help children adjust to being at school after months in lockdown
~ The queer subtext of Superman comics has long been suppressed. Here's to the original justice defender coming out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter