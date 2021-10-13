Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

As Australia Reopens, Vaccine Equity Should Be a Priority

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait outside a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in the Bankstown suburb during a lockdown in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. © 2021 Loren Elliott/Reuters This week, millions of residents across New South Wales emerged from more than 100 days of lockdown after the Australian state met its target of full vaccination for 70 percent of its population over age 16. Across Sydney, people queued for haircuts and drinks at the pub, activities previously prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But as parts of Australia reopen and people navigate public life with…


