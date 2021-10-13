Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High Court lends weight to academic freedom despite Peter Ridd losing appeal against dismissal

By Bill John Swannie, Lecturer in College of Law and Justice, Victoria University
Share this article
The court found the university was unjustified in censuring the academic for initial conduct that was protected as an exercise in intellectual freedom. But his response to disciplinary action wasn’t.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As Australia Reopens, Vaccine Equity Should Be a Priority
~ Lyme carditis: Things can get complicated when Lyme disease affects heart function
~ Global Voices seeks researchers to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects
~ 5 ways parents can help children adjust to being at school after months in lockdown
~ The queer subtext of Superman comics has long been suppressed. Here's to the original justice defender coming out
~ Water leaks, cracks and flawed fire safety systems: Sydney's apartments are riddled with building defects
~ Why your ex may be able to claim half your superannuation, even if you aren't married
~ 5 Australian COVID experts on receiving abuse and trolling amid the pandemic
~ Humans are driving animals and plants to the edge. But are we really heading into a mass extinction?
~ A distant dead star shows a glimpse of our Solar System's future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter