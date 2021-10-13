Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks researchers to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects

By Alex Esenler
Share this article
Researchers on the Civic Media Observatory analyze media items, narrative frames, themes, media sources, and creators, building an impressive constellation of information for public and partner consumption


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ 5 ways parents can help children adjust to being at school after months in lockdown
~ The queer subtext of Superman comics has long been suppressed. Here's to the original justice defender coming out
~ Water leaks, cracks and flawed fire safety systems: Sydney's apartments are riddled with building defects
~ Why your ex may be able to claim half your superannuation, even if you aren't married
~ 5 Australian COVID experts on receiving abuse and trolling amid the pandemic
~ Humans are driving animals and plants to the edge. But are we really heading into a mass extinction?
~ A distant dead star shows a glimpse of our Solar System's future
~ Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy
~ How jihadism could thrive under the Taliban in Afghanistan
~ Annamie Paul: Lessons for the Green Party after 'the worst period in my life'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter