Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The queer subtext of Superman comics has long been suppressed. Here's to the original justice defender coming out

By Jason Bainbridge, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Comics have always had queer elements; and Superman has always been on the edge of social justice. This new comic book, featuring a bisexual Jonathan Kent, brings those factors together.


© The Conversation -


