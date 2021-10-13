Water leaks, cracks and flawed fire safety systems: Sydney's apartments are riddled with building defects
By Laura Crommelin, Senior Lecturer in City Planning, UNSW
Bill Randolph, Professor, City Futures Research Centre, Faculty of the Built Environment, UNSW
Hazel Easthope, Scientia Associate Professor, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
Martin Loosemore, Professor of Construction Management, University of Technology Sydney
New research reveals it is nearly impossible for buyers to find high-quality information about the apartments they considering purchasing, placing them at considerable risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 13, 2021