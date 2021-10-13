Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy
By Christian Downie, Associate Professor, Australian National University
Llewelyn Hughes, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Japan, South Korea and China are all moving away from overseas coal financing. For Australia, the writing is on the wall – the clean energy transition is inevitable.
- Wednesday, October 13, 2021