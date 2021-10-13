Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis store openings in Canada only slightly affected the number of users

By Michael J. Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research, Goodman School of Business, Brock University
Share this article
Despite Canada approaching its third anniversary of cannabis legalization, some municipalities still ban licensed shops. Other countries talking about legalizing cannabis also seem inclined toward minimizing legal access. But my research suggests those policies are probably counterproductive.

Canada legalized recreational cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018. After initial product shortages eased in spring 2019, store openings and retail sales soared.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Annamie Paul: Lessons for the Green Party after 'the worst period in my life'
~ The global music community must help Afghan musicians resist a Taliban music ban
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy
~ We've spotted a planet surviving its dying star – here's what it tells us about end of our Solar System
~ Energy price rises: tips on how to save money on your bills and be greener from an expert
~ Beyond GDP: here's a better way to measure people's prosperity
~ High energy prices: most businesses don't deserve a bailout – here's why
~ What has happened to western Europe's centre right?
~ Cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of journalists imprisoned in Iran
~ First worrying signs for press freedom in Guinea since last month’s coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter