Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What has happened to western Europe's centre right?

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Cristóbal Rovira Kaltwasser, Professor at the School of Political Science, Diego Portales University
Share this article
As a species, we humans are inveterate pattern makers. We’re also plagued by recency bias – the tendency to give more weight to things that have only just happened. Hardly surprising, then, that when analysing party politics, we tend to take the results of the latest elections and try to fit them into a trend.

That’s why the results of the recent election in Germany have caused a tailspin. The country looks set to have its first social democratic chancellor since 2005 after Olaf Scholz’s party emerged as the biggest in the Bundestag. That, in turn, has led at some point to the fact…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Annamie Paul: Lessons for the Green Party after 'the worst period in my life'
~ The global music community must help Afghan musicians resist a Taliban music ban
~ Cannabis store openings in Canada only slightly affected the number of users
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy
~ We've spotted a planet surviving its dying star – here's what it tells us about end of our Solar System
~ Energy price rises: tips on how to save money on your bills and be greener from an expert
~ Beyond GDP: here's a better way to measure people's prosperity
~ High energy prices: most businesses don't deserve a bailout – here's why
~ Cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of journalists imprisoned in Iran
~ First worrying signs for press freedom in Guinea since last month’s coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter