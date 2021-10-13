Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First worrying signs for press freedom in Guinea since last month’s coup

By assistante Afrique
NewsWhat with an army raid on a media outlet and privately-owned TV channels prevented from covering “national coordination” meetings, some media have had problems reporting the news since last month’s coup d’état in Guinea. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the transitional authorities not to obstruct journalists’ work.“Even if journalists were not physically injured, they were all affected psychologically,” a journalist said after members of the Guinean military’s special forces


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


