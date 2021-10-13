Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya at the UN Security Council: managing the constraints while building consensus

By Gary Wilson, Senior Lecturer in Law, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The UN’s Security Council is dominated by the veto-wielding permanent five members and attempts at reform continue to be plagued by obstacles.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Has less sex in real life led to more raunch on our screens?
~ A global carbon removal industry is coming – experts explain the problems it must overcome
~ Tax or treat! State laws on candy taxation vary wildly
~ How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance? Two researchers explain how it can alter more than just moods
~ How food became the perfect beachhead for gentrification
~ Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response
~ What is the Synod of Bishops? A Catholic priest and theologian explains
~ Moving beyond America's war on wildfire: 4 ways to avoid future megafires
~ Stolen identities: What does it mean to be Indigenous? Don't Call Me Resilient Podcast EP 8
~ Stolen identities: What does it mean to be Indigenous? Don't Call Me Resilient Podcast EP 8 Transcript
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter