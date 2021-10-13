How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance? Two researchers explain how it can alter more than just moods
By Jason R. Kilmer, Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington
Christine M. Lee, Research Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington
In their quest to feel high and relax, college students who use marijuana may be setting themselves back, research consistently shows.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 13, 2021