Human Rights Observatory

Moving beyond America's war on wildfire: 4 ways to avoid future megafires

By Susan Kocher, Cooperative Extension Forester and Natural Resources Advisor, University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Ryan E. Tompkins, Cooperative Extension Forester and Natural Resources Advisor, University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.


