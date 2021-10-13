Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health declined during the pandemic but some people with depression improved – new research

By Ziggi Ivan Santini, Mental Health Researcher, University of Southern Denmark
Lau Caspar Thygesen, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Southern Denmark
Ola Ekholm, Senior Advisor, Department of Population Health and Morbidity, University of Southern Denmark
Share this article
Depression and anxiety disorders increased by over a quarter globally in 2020, according to a recent review of 48 scientific papers. But although there’s been an obvious negative trend during the pandemic, deteriorating mental health hasn’t been inevitable, and people haven’t been affected equally.

In our recent


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenya at the UN Security Council: managing the constraints while building consensus
~ Has less sex in real life led to more raunch on our screens?
~ A global carbon removal industry is coming – experts explain the problems it must overcome
~ Tax or treat! State laws on candy taxation vary wildly
~ How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance? Two researchers explain how it can alter more than just moods
~ How food became the perfect beachhead for gentrification
~ Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response
~ What is the Synod of Bishops? A Catholic priest and theologian explains
~ Moving beyond America's war on wildfire: 4 ways to avoid future megafires
~ Stolen identities: What does it mean to be Indigenous? Don't Call Me Resilient Podcast EP 8
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter