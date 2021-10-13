Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the African Union's mediation effort in Tigray is a non-starter

By Mulugeta G Berhe (PhD), Senior Fellow, World Peace Foundation, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, Tufts University
Share this article
The United Nations recognises mediation as one of the most effective methods of preventing, managing and above all, resolving conflicts.

The UN guidelines underscore that the mediation process has to have integrity if it’s going to succeed.

Key elements include, firstly, cultivating the consent of the parties. Success depends on conflicting parties agreeing to the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenya at the UN Security Council: managing the constraints while building consensus
~ Has less sex in real life led to more raunch on our screens?
~ A global carbon removal industry is coming – experts explain the problems it must overcome
~ Tax or treat! State laws on candy taxation vary wildly
~ How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance? Two researchers explain how it can alter more than just moods
~ How food became the perfect beachhead for gentrification
~ Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response
~ What is the Synod of Bishops? A Catholic priest and theologian explains
~ Moving beyond America's war on wildfire: 4 ways to avoid future megafires
~ Stolen identities: What does it mean to be Indigenous? Don't Call Me Resilient Podcast EP 8
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter