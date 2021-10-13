Housing shortages and crowded classes: how life on campus changed after the first world war
By Georgina Brewis, Associate Professor in the History of Education, UCL Institute of Education, UCL
Daniel Laqua, Associate Professor of European History, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Rowan Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Post-war government support saw ex-servicemen head to university by the tens of thousands. Their distinct perspective – and their numbers – shaped 1920s student life
