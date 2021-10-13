Tolerance.ca
Lego's return to gender neutral toys is good news for all kids. Our research review shows why

By Naomi Priest, Professor, ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, Australian National University
Tania King, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
We reviewed research into gender stereotypes and biases in early childhood, and found gender as a social category develops early in life, and insight into some gender stereotypes begins early.


© The Conversation -


