Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: why did the High Court rule against Clive Palmer and what does the judgment mean?

By Murray Wesson, Senior Lecturer in Law, The University of Western Australia
Ian Murray, Associate Professor, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
The court said WA’s new law to prevent Palmer from collecting damages against the state was not unconstitutional. Here’s why.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lego's return to gender neutral toys is good news for all kids. Our research review shows why
~ Poland’s Compromised Court Threatens Rule of Law in Europe
~ Uzbekistan: Opponents Barred from Presidential Ballot
~ Prince Charles calls on Australia's Prime Minister to attend Glasgow global climate change conference
~ Singapore: Withdraw Foreign Interference Bill
~ The political power of Facebook, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why it's time to treat medicinal cannabis as an alternative therapy, not a pharmaceutical
~ Australia's multilingual identity is an asset for selling our English-language teaching to the world
~ 'Empathy machine' or false hope? How virtual reality is being used to try to stop domestic violence
~ Home rapid antigen testing is on its way. But we need to make sure everyone has access
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter