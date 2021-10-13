Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s Compromised Court Threatens Rule of Law in Europe

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during a protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland July 16, 2017.  © 2017 Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/Reuters An October 8 decision by Poland’s politically compromised Constitutional Tribunal came as a shock in the country and across Europe. In its ruling, the court decided that two core articles of the European Union’s founding treaties are incompatible with the Polish Constitution, effectively rejecting the enforceability of EU law in Poland. The ruling threatens not only the rule of law in Poland, but also…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Uzbekistan: Opponents Barred from Presidential Ballot
~ Prince Charles calls on Australia's Prime Minister to attend Glasgow global climate change conference
~ Singapore: Withdraw Foreign Interference Bill
~ The political power of Facebook, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why it's time to treat medicinal cannabis as an alternative therapy, not a pharmaceutical
~ Australia's multilingual identity is an asset for selling our English-language teaching to the world
~ 'Empathy machine' or false hope? How virtual reality is being used to try to stop domestic violence
~ Home rapid antigen testing is on its way. But we need to make sure everyone has access
~ Should we cull noisy miners? After decades of research, these aggressive honeyeaters are still outsmarting us
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Grattan Institute's Tony Wood on managing the shift in climate policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter