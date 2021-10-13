Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Opponents Barred from Presidential Ballot

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaking in Qingdao, China on June 9, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin) – Uzbek authorities have ramped up restrictions on media freedoms and kept opposition candidates off the ballot for the presidential election scheduled for October 24, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. In releasing a question-and-answer document about the elections and human rights in Uzbekistan, Human Rights Watch expressed concern that these developments compromise the fairness and integrity of the first presidential elections…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


