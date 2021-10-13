Why it's time to treat medicinal cannabis as an alternative therapy, not a pharmaceutical
By Marta Rychert, Senior Researcher in Drug Policy, Massey University
Chris Wilkins, Associate Professor of illegal drug research, Massey University
Vinuli Withanarachchie, Research Officer, Massey University
Non-intoxicating cannabis products are safe and well tolerated by those who use them, so why not lower the clinical threshold for their manufacture and sale?
- Tuesday, October 12, 2021