Human Rights Observatory

Australia's multilingual identity is an asset for selling our English-language teaching to the world

By Ben Fenton-Smith, International Director, Arts, Education and Law, Griffith University
Claire Rodway, Lecturer, School of Humanities, Languages and Social Science, Griffith University
Ian Walkinshaw, Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics, Griffith University
Laura Gurney, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, University of Waikato
A draft strategy for the English-language teaching sector released in 2020 was put on hold. In revisiting the strategy, we emphasise the advantages that Australia’s multilingualism offers learners.


