Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Empathy machine' or false hope? How virtual reality is being used to try to stop domestic violence

By Stuart M Bender, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University
Mick Broderick, Adjunct Professor of Media and Creative Arts, Curtin University
A French trial will use virtual reality headsets to trigger empathy in perpetrators. But previous research findings suggest we need to be sceptical of claims about what the technology can do.


© The Conversation -


