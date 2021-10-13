Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home rapid antigen testing is on its way. But we need to make sure everyone has access

By Lesley Russell, Adjunct Associate Professor, Menzies Centre for Health Policy, University of Sydney
As Australia opens up and we learn to live with COVID-19, rapid antigen tests are likely to play an increasingly important role in limiting the spread of the virus.

So we can expect growing demand for these tests, which can give a result in minutes, and are already used in other countries, including the United Kingdom.

Airline travel, accommodation, entry to ticketed events and school attendance may depend on this type of testing. Large-scale family gatherings…


