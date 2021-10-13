Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we cull noisy miners? After decades of research, these aggressive honeyeaters are still outsmarting us

By Courtney Melton, PhD Candidate in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
April Reside, Researcher, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Jeremy Simmonds, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Martine Maron, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Michael Clarke, Emeritus professor, La Trobe University
Paul McDonald, Associate professor, University of New England
Share this article
Populations of noisy miners have boomed since colonisation, and today they’re a huge threat to other native birds. 45 attempts to cull them in 30 years have left us with more questions than answers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poland’s Compromised Court Threatens Rule of Law in Europe
~ Uzbekistan: Opponents Barred from Presidential Ballot
~ Prince Charles calls on Australia's Prime Minister to attend Glasgow global climate change conference
~ Singapore: Withdraw Foreign Interference Bill
~ The political power of Facebook, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why it's time to treat medicinal cannabis as an alternative therapy, not a pharmaceutical
~ Australia's multilingual identity is an asset for selling our English-language teaching to the world
~ 'Empathy machine' or false hope? How virtual reality is being used to try to stop domestic violence
~ Home rapid antigen testing is on its way. But we need to make sure everyone has access
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Grattan Institute's Tony Wood on managing the shift in climate policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter