Should we cull noisy miners? After decades of research, these aggressive honeyeaters are still outsmarting us
By Courtney Melton, PhD Candidate in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
April Reside, Researcher, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Jeremy Simmonds, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Martine Maron, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Michael Clarke, Emeritus professor, La Trobe University
Paul McDonald, Associate professor, University of New England
Populations of noisy miners have boomed since colonisation, and today they’re a huge threat to other native birds. 45 attempts to cull them in 30 years have left us with more questions than answers.
- Tuesday, October 12, 2021