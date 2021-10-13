Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Charles calls on Australia's Prime Minister to attend Glasgow global climate change conference

By Kevin Rennie
After jibes from Britain, reports indicate that Prime Minister Morrison will likely attend COP26. However, government sources have apparently denied that the prince’s remarks may have influenced him.


