Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Loses Staunch Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Commission on Human Rights Chair Chito Gascon, center, leads families of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings in the "war on drugs" in a march calling for an investigation by the UN Human Rights Council in Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2019. © 2019 Bullit Marquez/AP Images The Philippines has lost a beloved human rights defender. Jose Luis Martin Gascon, known to all as “Chito,” who had chaired the governmental Commission on Human Rights since 2015, died October 9 from complications due to Covid-19, his family said. He was 57. Friends and allies in the human…


© Human Rights Watch -


