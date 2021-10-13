Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Withdraw Foreign Interference Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Reporters record a speech by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as it is streamed on Facebook live during vote counting in the general election in Singapore, July 11, 2020.  © 2020 RAHMAN/AFP/Getty (New York) – The Singapore government should withdraw a proposed law that significantly undermines the rights of activists, academics, journalists, and others to freedom of expression, association, and participation in public affairs and to privacy, Human Rights Watch and nine other international organizations said in a statement released today. The parliament…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Prince Charles calls on Australia's Prime Minister to attend Glasgow global climate change conference
~ The political power of Facebook, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Philippines Loses Staunch Rights Defender
~ Considering buying property off the plan? Here are 6 crucial steps to protect yourself
~ Overseas trade has a hidden environmental 'disaster footprint' – new report
~ Deciphering the Philosophers' Stone: how we cracked a 400-year-old alchemical cipher
~ Why do we wake around 3am and dwell on our fears and shortcomings?
~ Canada’s worrisome urban-rural political divide has never been greater
~ The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe
~ No, COVID-19 vaccines don't affect women's fertility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter