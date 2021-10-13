Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Considering buying property off the plan? Here are 6 crucial steps to protect yourself

By Sacha Reid, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Melissa Pocock, Lecturer, Griffith University
Savindi Caldera, Research Fellow and Project Development Manager, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Therese Wilson, Professor, and Dean of Law, Griffith University
Buying off the plan comes with risks and challenges — but there are six key steps consumers can do to help protect themselves. Systemic and policy change is also urgently needed.


