Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deciphering the Philosophers' Stone: how we cracked a 400-year-old alchemical cipher

By Richard Bean, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Megan Piorko, Allington Postdoctoral Fellow, Science History Institute, Georgia State University
Sarah Lang, PostDoc in Digital Humanities at Centre of Information Modelling (University of Graz), University of Graz
What secret alchemical knowledge could be so important it required sophisticated encryption?

The setting was Amsterdam, 2019. A conference organised by the Society for the History of Alchemy and Chemistry had just concluded at the Embassy of the Free Mind, in a lecture hall opened by historical-fiction author Dan Brown.

At the conference, Science History Institute Postdoctoral Researcher Megan Piorko presented a curious manuscript belonging to English…


