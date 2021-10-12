Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newcastle United: buying a football club can still be lucrative – with the right business tactics

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Many Newcastle United fans cheered the announcement on October 7 that their club had finally been sold for £305 million. The sale, to a consortium headed up by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, adds to a long list of clubs bought by the mega-rich, including Manchester City (owned by Sheikh Mansour), Arsenal (Stan Kroenke) and Chelsea (Roman Abramovich).

But why do wealthy people or states buy football clubs in the first place? What is it about owning a team in a volatile and generally


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China’s wildlife food ban is vital for public health and threatened species – our research reveals what must happen next
~ China and Taiwan: why the war of words is unlikely to lead to military conflict (for now, at least)
~ William Shatner to be oldest astronaut at 90 – here's how space tourism could affect older people
~ 6 actions school systems can take to support children's outdoor learning
~ Feminist responses on Weibo aim to fight the misrepresentation of women during COVID-19 in China
~ Peatlands protect against wildfire and flooding, but they're still under attack in Canada
~ Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The net-zero bandwagon is gathering steam, and resistant MPs are about to be run over
~ Lebanon's crisis has gone from bad to worse. But is anyone listening?
~ We found a mysterious flashing radio signal from near the centre of the galaxy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter