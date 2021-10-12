Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s wildlife food ban is vital for public health and threatened species – our research reveals what must happen next

By Lingyun Xiao, Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology, Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University
Binbin Li, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Duke Kunshan University
Share this article
World leaders are attending an online summit to discuss the future of life on Earth. With one million species threatened with extinction this century, the UN biodiversity conference, known as COP15, is supposed to yield a new global plan for protecting nature. The host nation, China, has committed to protect more of its land for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Newcastle United: buying a football club can still be lucrative – with the right business tactics
~ China and Taiwan: why the war of words is unlikely to lead to military conflict (for now, at least)
~ William Shatner to be oldest astronaut at 90 – here's how space tourism could affect older people
~ 6 actions school systems can take to support children's outdoor learning
~ Feminist responses on Weibo aim to fight the misrepresentation of women during COVID-19 in China
~ Peatlands protect against wildfire and flooding, but they're still under attack in Canada
~ Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The net-zero bandwagon is gathering steam, and resistant MPs are about to be run over
~ Lebanon's crisis has gone from bad to worse. But is anyone listening?
~ We found a mysterious flashing radio signal from near the centre of the galaxy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter