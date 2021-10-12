Tolerance.ca
UN Rights Bodies Take Strong Stance on Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dry climate and wildfires create a residual layer of thick pollutants that cover the city of São Paulo, Brazil on September 17, 2020. © 2020 Marcelo Machado de Melo/Fotoarena/Sipa USA Less than three weeks ahead of the global COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, two key United Nations human rights bodies in Geneva have taken action to strengthen the human rights framework around the climate crisis. The decisions are a clear signal that unless governments take more ambitious climate action necessary to protect human rights from the increasingly catastrophic toll the…


© Human Rights Watch


