Human Rights Observatory

Rural Alaska has a bridge problem as permafrost thaws and crossing river ice gets riskier with climate change

By Guangqing Chi, Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
Davin Holen, Research Assistant Professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Heather Randell, Assistant Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
Megan Mucioki, Assistant Research Professor in the Social Science Research Institute, Penn State
Rebecca Napolitano, Assistant Professor of Architectural Engineering, Penn State
Alaska is warming faster than any other U.S. state, and that’s causing problems, a team of bridge engineers and social scientists explains. The infrastructure bill in Congress would offer some help.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


