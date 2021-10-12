Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Priti Patel’s ‘activist travel bans’ are another blow to human rights in the UK

By Nathan Stephens-Griffin, Senior Lecturer, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Home Secretary Priti Patel is proposing new police powers and tougher penalties for protesters, including giving courts the power to ban activists with a “history of disruption” from travelling to particular protests.

Patel justifies this by saying that some protest, like the recent obstruction…


© The Conversation -


