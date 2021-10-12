Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Working from home made women academics feel worse than ever about juggling roles

By Cyrill Walters, Postdoctoral fellow, Stellenbosch University
Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact and Senior Lecturer, Business School, Stellenbosch University
Academic guilt is well-established in literature on the work of women scholars who are simultaneously mothers and lecturers, homemakers and researchers, nurturers and administrators. It’s a sense of not being able to cope with conflicting demands on one’s time and is often accompanied by negative self-judgement.

In South Africa and around the world, women academics had to confront this challenge of multiple roles even more intensely when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


