Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mass tree planting: how to do it right

By Ian Dawson, Associate Fellow, Tree Productivity and Diversity, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
Lars Gradual, Co-Leader, Tree Productivity & Diversity, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
Ramni Jamnadass, Co-Leader, Tree Productivity & Diversity, World Agroforestry (ICRAF)
Around the world, there are huge tree-planting initiatives happening. Their aim is to restore forest landscapes, as having more trees provides livelihood benefits, enhances biodiversity by providing a habitat for other organisms and otherwise protects the environment. Some initiatives seek to sequester carbon with the aim of mitigating climate change.

In Africa, for example, the purpose of the Great Green Wall initiative, which began in 2007, is to restore 100 million hectares of currently degraded land by 2030. The initiative…


